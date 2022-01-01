Ask MANSCAPED™

We take pride in our MANSCAPED™ products and want you to be happy using them. All of our products carry a 30-day return policy. If you are not satisfied with a product you purchased from MANSCAPED™, you can return it for a refund within 30 days of your receipt of the product.





Please note, if you ordered a bundled package, such as the Performance Package, it must be returned in its entirety. We are unable to accept partial returns for individual products within a package.





For products purchased from an authorized dealer, their return policy applies — please contact them directly for more information. To the extent allowed by applicable law, products purchased from an unauthorized retailer are not covered by our return policy.