Ask MANSCAPED™

Dear Valued Customer,

As always, the health and safety of our customers and employees are of utmost importance to us. Given the latest updates regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), we wanted to assure you that we've taken all the necessary actions to protect you so that you can be confident when you shop with us.

With helpful guidelines and safety information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we have made changes to our operations company-wide. While the majority of our staff can work from home, there are critical members of our team that must continue to work in our warehouse and fulfillment centers. We are watching the situation closely and have put safety precautions in place to reduce the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 within our own supply chain and our third-party partners. Our goal is to ensure that our company and partners are following all precautionary and mandated guidelines.

Ensuring that we make every decision with the care and concern of our customers and team members in mind, we have eliminated all non-essential personnel from reporting to an office and have put additional personal protective equipment measures and added cleaning and disinfecting schedules in place for our essential employees that must physically report to work. We understand that there are third-party delivery companies that deliver the last mile of our orders, and we recommend using proper precautions.

We are committed to and are actively exploring additional steps that we can take to help our customers and the community. For further information regarding what to do to protect yourself from the spread of COVID-19, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf.

Sincerely,

The MANSCAPED™ Family