Ask MANSCAPED™

What are the guard lengths for The Lawn Mower®?
The Lawn Mower® trimmer models each have unique guards. Unfortunately, there is no reverse compatibility between guards and different models.
The Lawn Mower® 4.0
The Lawn Mower® 4.0 includes 2 adjustable blade guards. One guard adjusts from 3mm to 6mm with a simple swipe up or down. The other guard adjusts from 10mm to 13mm.
The Lawn Mower® 3.0
The Lawn Mower® 3.0 comes equipped with a single adjustable guard that adjusts from 2mm to 3.5mm with a simple swipe up or down.
The Lawn Mower® 2.0
Our Lawn Mower® 2.0 includes two adjustable blade guards for various cut lengths—a 3/6mm guard and a 9/12mm guard. Each can be flipped and locked in place according to your desired length.
