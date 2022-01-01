Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
What are the ingredients in the Persevere™ Cologne?

Our Persevere™ Cologne features a masculine and bold scent that answers the call of the wild by leaving you smelling like a man forged from the earth. Your scent says a lot about you, and this will make you smell downright manly. Just as nature intended. 

Full Ingredient List:

  • Denat 
  • Alcohol 
  • Water/Aqua/Eau
  • Fragrance (Parfum) 
  • Citral 
  • Coumarin
  • Linalool 
  • Citronellol
  • Alpha-Isomethyl Iononate
  • Limonene

