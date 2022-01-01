Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

What colors do the Boxers 2.0 come in?
The MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0 come in six unique styles available for individual purchase and four different 3-packs.
The six unique styles feature different patterns and combinations of the MANSCAPED™ brand colors of black, gray, and gold. Each unique style has a name listed below:
- Gold Nugget is a black pair of boxers featuring a gold waistband and fun gold balls pattern.
- Kingpin is a classy pair of boxers in dark gray with a black waistband and a black pinstripe pattern.
- Nighthawk is a black pair of boxers featuring a stealthy, muted MANSCAPED™ logo pattern and a black waistband.
- Silver Fox is a solid silver-gray pair of boxers with a black waistband.
- El Jefe is a solid black pair of boxers with gold stitching accents and a gold waistband.
- Midnight Bravo is a solid pair of black boxers with a black waistband
