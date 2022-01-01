Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
What colors do the Boxers 2.0 come in?

The MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0 come in six unique styles available for individual purchase and four different 3-packs.

The six unique styles feature different patterns and combinations of the MANSCAPED™ brand colors of black, gray, and gold. Each unique style has a name listed below: 

  • Gold Nugget is a black pair of boxers featuring a gold waistband and fun gold balls pattern. 
  • Kingpin is a classy pair of boxers in dark gray with a black waistband and a black pinstripe pattern. 
  • Nighthawk is a black pair of boxers featuring a stealthy, muted MANSCAPED™ logo pattern and a black waistband. 
  • Silver Fox is a solid silver-gray pair of boxers with a black waistband. 
  • El Jefe is a solid black pair of boxers with gold stitching accents and a gold waistband. 
  • Midnight Bravo is a solid pair of black boxers with a black waistband

