What comes in the UltraPremium Collection?
Whether you're looking for an amazing shower experience or a simple morning routine, The UltraPremium Collection has everything you need to feel fresh and clean:
- UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
- UltraPremium Body Wash
- UltraPremium Deodorant
- UltraPremium Hydrating Body Spray
The UltraPremium Collection also includes a free gift of a 3-Pack of our UltraPremium Lip Balm.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.