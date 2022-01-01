Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0

What is a Peak Premium product?

Included in your replenishment box starting at $14.99, you get your choice of any two Peak products. You can also expand your choices with Peak Premium products, available for an additional fee.

Your current Peak Premium products include: 

  • UltraPremium Body Wash 
  • UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner 
  • UltraPremium Body Spray  
  • Refined™ Cologne

Your current Peak products include:

  • The Lawn Mower® Replacement Blade
  • Weed Whacker® Replacement Blade 
  • Crop Preserver® 
  • Foot Duster® 
  • 15-pack of Crop Mop®s 
  • Crop Reviver® 
  • Crop Cleanser® 
  • UltraPremium Deodorant 
  • Crop Gel® 
  • Crop Exfoliator™ 
  • UltraPremium Lip Balm 3-pack  
  • Crop Shaver 3pk Replacement Blades

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados