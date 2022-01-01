What is a Peak Premium product?
Included in your replenishment box starting at $14.99, you get your choice of any two Peak products. You can also expand your choices with Peak Premium products, available for an additional fee.
Your current Peak Premium products include:
- UltraPremium Body Wash
- UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
- UltraPremium Body Spray
- Refined™ Cologne
Your current Peak products include:
- The Lawn Mower® Replacement Blade
- Weed Whacker® Replacement Blade
- Crop Preserver®
- Foot Duster®
- 15-pack of Crop Mop®s
- Crop Reviver®
- Crop Cleanser®
- UltraPremium Deodorant
- Crop Gel®
- Crop Exfoliator™
- UltraPremium Lip Balm 3-pack
- Crop Shaver 3pk Replacement Blades
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.