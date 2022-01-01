Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
What is the difference between The Lawn Mower® 2.0 and The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmers?

  • Upgraded 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology (1,000 RPM improvement).
  • Replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology.
  • Cordless, waterproof design for convenient shower use.
  • Built-in, rechargeable 600mAh lithium-Ion battery for up to 90 minutes of steady trimming. The Lawn Mower® 2.0’s rechargeable AA battery lasts up to 60 minutes.
  • New USB charging dock.
  • New blade guard that adjusts from 2mm to 3.5mm with a simple swipe up or down. Guards for The Lawn Mower® 2.0 must be physically removed and snapped back on to change trimming lengths.
  • New diamond-textured, no-slip grip—not available on The Lawn Mower® 2.0.
  • New LED guide light that illuminates the targeted grooming area for more thorough trimming

