Ask MANSCAPED™

What is the difference between The Lawn Mower® 2.0 and The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmers?

Upgraded 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology (1,000 RPM improvement).

Replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology.

Cordless, waterproof design for convenient shower use.

Built-in, rechargeable 600mAh lithium-Ion battery for up to 90 minutes of steady trimming. The Lawn Mower® 2.0’s rechargeable AA battery lasts up to 60 minutes.

New USB charging dock.

New blade guard that adjusts from 2mm to 3.5mm with a simple swipe up or down. Guards for The Lawn Mower® 2.0 must be physically removed and snapped back on to change trimming lengths.

New diamond-textured, no-slip grip—not available on The Lawn Mower® 2.0.

New LED guide light that illuminates the targeted grooming area for more thorough trimming