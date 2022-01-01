Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
What is the Peak Hygiene Plan?

A membership club that delivers your choice of fresh blades, new products, and refills of your favorites - always on your schedule and at the lowest retail prices available in your country of residence.

Starting at $14.99 per shipment, you can select any two Peak products and change the frequency of when you get each shipment. You can also take advantage of membership pricing (aka the lowest retail prices available in your country of residence on everything we sell) when you add any MANSCAPED™ product to your Peak Hygiene shipment.

Plus, get peace of mind with your new Platinum Warranty. As long as you’re a member, you’re covered! Get a new Lawn Mower® or Weed Whacker® trimmer sent to you if anything goes wrong – one-time every 12 months.

