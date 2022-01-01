Pregunta a MANSCAPED™

Our devices come with a standard 90-day warranty period. We warrant to the person who originally purchased the products listed below, that those products will be free from defects in workmanship and materials for their applicable Warranty Period, subject to these conditions.





The Lawn Mower® 2.0

The Lawn Mower® 3.0

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Weed Whacker®





To approve your warranty claim, the following conditions must be met: (a) you must have purchased the product from MANSCAPED.com or an authorized MANSCAPED™ dealer; (b) you must provide proof of your product purchase date; (c) if requested, you must return the product to MANSCAPED™; and (d) you must have used the product only as intended and in accordance with the product’s instructions.





If a defect occurs under these circumstances and during the Warranty Period, we will repair or replace, at our discretion, the defective product or part. The warranty does not cover defects caused by third-party modifications, repairs, replacement parts, or accessories. Normal wear and tear is not warranted. We may not be able to replace limited edition or discontinued products. If not, we will replace these products with an equivalent model based on availability. We may make changes to products and designs in the time you purchased your product and submitted a warranty claim. Products repaired or replaced under this warranty may or may not incorporate these changes.