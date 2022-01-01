Ask MANSCAPED™

What’s a Peak product?
Included in your replenishment box starting at $14.99, you get your choice of any two Peak products.
Your current Peak products include:
- The Lawn Mower™ Replacement Blade
- Weed Whacker™ Replacement Blade
- Crop Preserver®
- Foot Duster®
- 15-pack of Crop Mop™s
- Crop Reviver®
- Crop Cleanser®
- UltraPremium Deodorant
- Crop Gel™
- Crop Exfoliator™
- UltraPremium Lip Balm 3-pack
- The Crop Shaver™ 3-pack of Replacement Blades
Peak Premium products expand your choice and are available for an additional fee:
- UltraPremium Body Wash
- UltraPremium 2-In-1 Shampoo + Conditioner
- UltraPremium Body Spray
- Refined™ Cologne
