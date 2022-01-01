Ask MANSCAPED™

Don't worry, you don't have to look far! You can access your referral link in the following ways:

Start by activating the program by clicking on the Refer a Friend link located within the footer of our site

Look for the email we sent you with the referral link! This would have been sent after you joined the program

Log in to your MANSCAPED™ account, and check under My Info to locate your referral link

If all else fails, reach out to us via the Contact Us page so that we can resend you your referral link