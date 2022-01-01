Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
Why haven't I received my Refer-a-Friend reward yet?

Once your friends follow the link and make a qualifying purchase, we'll send you an email within 24 hours with your $10 reward.   

You're also able to access your rewards and track your referrals in your MANSCAPED™ account under My Info.    

If you are experiencing trouble receiving your reward, no problem, we are happy to help!

You will need to provide us with the email address you used to participate in the program, along with the email address of your friend (referral). 

Once we have this information, we can review the status of your referral in our system. 

Please click here to contact us.

 

