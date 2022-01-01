Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
Why was I recently charged $14.99?

It sounds like your original order was discounted at checkout and it included our special membership option, the Peak Hygiene Plan.  

Starting at just $14.99 per shipment, you can select any two Peak products and change the frequency of when you get each shipment. You can also take advantage of membership pricing when you add ANY MANSCAPED™ product to your Peak Hygiene shipment.  

Your Peak Hygiene Plan can be modified anytime directly through your self-service member portal. 

Click here  to access your self-service member portal. Once logged in, simply click on "My Peak Hygiene Plan” and from there you can make any necessary changes.

