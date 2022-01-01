Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0
Firefighter Tool Box

heroes get

20% off

As a special thank you for your service, we offer an instant discount and free shipping to Active Duty Service Members, Veterans, Surviving Spouses, and First Responders sitewide.

Verify withVerification by ID.me •What is ID.me?
Follow these 3 easy steps to receive your discount:
Step 1VerifyVerify your eligibility by clicking the button above.
Step 2ShopUpon verification you will be redirected to manscaped.com
Step 3SaveYour discount code will be displayed above, and automatically applied at checkout.
We Appreciate You

For your service

The MANSCAPED™ headquarters is located in San Diego, CA, which has one of the largest military populations in the United States.

For your Service

For your sacrifice

By supporting the brave men and women of the United States Military, we're also supporting our local community.

For your sacrifice

For your commitment

We do our small part in assisting our heroes by offering a special discount to U.S. Military and their families.

For your commitment

Looking for more MANSCAPED™ discounts?

View All MANSCAPED™ Discounts
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados