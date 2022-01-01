Teachers get
20% offVerify withVerification by ID.me •What is ID.me?
Follow these 3 easy steps to receive your discount:
Step 1VerifyVerify your eligibility by clicking the button above.
Step 2ShopUpon verification you will be redirected to manscaped.com
Step 3SaveYour discount code will be displayed above, and automatically applied at checkout.
We Appreciate You
HIGH QUALITY TOOLS
Waterproof electric trimmer so you can leave it in the shower or rinse it off for easy clean up.
TRAVEL-FRIENDLY
Our TSA-friendly and compact grooming tools make it easy to bring your favorite MANSCAPED™ products wherever you go.
INNOVATIVE DESIGN
With QuietStroke™ technology, you get some much needed peace and quiet, plus the cordless design allows you to trim wherever you want.