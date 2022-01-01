Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0
gallery-null

Bálsamo labial

Tratamiento para labios

Unos labios sanos dicen mucho de ti. Nuestro bálsamo para labios Ultra Premium™ ha sido formulado con hidratantes como vitamina E, menta piperina y aceite de eucaliptus para hidratar y suavizar los labios de una manera duradera y cómoda sin brillo excesivo .

  • Pack de 3
  • Hidratante y calmante
  • Acabado mate
  • Sin crueldad animal, sin tinte, Paraben Free vegano

Envío gratuito

30 días de garantía de devolución del dinero

UltraPremium

UltraPremium

lip balm+ eucalyptus

Deep Hydration

Ingredients like sodium hyaluronate attract moisture to skin cells, increasing hydration.

Loading...

Matte Finish

Made with a good balance of wax and oil, our Lip Balm has a nice opaque, matte finish.

Ingredients

what goes into our lip balm

Our UltraPremium Lip Balm is infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and eucalyptus oil to hydrate and repair cracked lips.

Sin crueldad animal
Sin tinte
Vegano
Lip Balm Ingredients
UltraPremium LogoUltraPremium

Vitamin E & Eucalyptus Oil

Antioxidants with soothing, moisturizing properties.

Castor Oil

Helps retain moisture by preventing water loss and locking in hydration.

Peppermint Oil

Has a fresh menthol scent that feels cool and refreshing.

Meadowfoam Seed Oil

Both nourishes and protects skin with a less greasy skin-feel than other oils.

Who’d We Make This <br />Lip Balm For?
Who’d We Make This
Lip Balm For?

There’s nothing more off-putting than chapped lips, but a lot of men avoid lip balm because of the glossy effect most have. That’s why we created a lip balm that’s matte, for men who want to hydrate their lips without anyone knowing the wiser. Look, if you want to be a good kisser, you need a smooth surface to kiss. It’s that simple.

How to Use<br />Our Lip Balm
How to Use
Our Lip Balm

Apply Lip Balm as often as needed throughout the day to keep your lips soft and supple, and ready for action.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

Lawrence B.Verified Buyer

It feels amazing it's not

It feels amazing it's not oily or greasy, its a decent taste and makes your lips soft as can be. It's the only lip balm I use now.
Joseph P.Verified Buyer

Lip balm works well

Have issues with dry chapped lips during colder months very pleased with this lip balm better that over the counter product purchase in the past
Adrian B.Verified Buyer

Best lip balm ever

I have to admit I used to be afraid to approach girls whenever I had chap lips but since I got this product my confidence has just gone up since I no longer have chap lips and they are smooth and the smell is fresh my Gf likes biting my lip now whenever we kiss.

Tú preguntas, nosotros respondemos.

GQ Logo
UFC Logo
ESPN Logo
The Chive Logo
Fast Company Logo
Barstool Sports Logo
Playboy Logo
Forbes Logo

Además recomendamos

Body Wash

Body Wash

$12.99
Manscaped Cologne

Refined® Cologne

$49.99
Crop Cleanser®

Crop Cleanser®

$12.99

¡Consigue unos labios sanos ya!

InicioTodos los productosLip Balm
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados