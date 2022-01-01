Recambio de cuchillas The Plow®
Paquete de 10 para The Plow®
¿Has probado en tu piel los beneficios de una afeitadora de seguridad con cuchilla simple de doble filo? Disfruta de una cuchilla nueva para la afeitadora de la cara The Plow® con un paquete de 10 cuchillas de reposición. Las cuchillas están fabricadas en acero inoxidable premium para reducir la irritación del afeitado. Para usar exclusivamente en la cara. Utiliza una cuchilla nueva en cada afeitado para obtener un resultado óptimo. Incluye envío gratuito.
- Para usar exclusivamente en la cara
- Ángulo de corte que reduce la irritación de la cuchilla
- Acero inoxidable premium
Envío gratuito
30 días de garantía de devolución del dinero
Diseñada para rendir
Resistente al óxido
Acero inoxidable premium.
Reduce la irritación de la cuchilla
Ángulo de corte que reduce la irritación de la cuchilla.
Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers
MikeVerified Buyer
Awesome razer
I don't leave reviews all that often on any website but after getting my replacement blade for my trimmer Manscape doesn’t me a free plow 2.0 a complete surprise and I'm glad I got it I love it now I don't have to use my Gillette razor anymore! Thanks manscaped!
Matthew K.Verified Buyer
Very good
When I first tried this I did not tighten the handle enough to create the best shave angle, so I was not happy. After realizing I needed to tighten the handle more than my other safety razors to get the right blade angle for safe shaving I was much happier. The razor has a good weight and balance and the handle length helps control the shaving. Finally, the Manscaped blades are very good. They are the right level of sharpness to give a comfortable shave and last for a couple shaves. I would recommend both this razor and the blades.
Nathan H.Verified Buyer
Best everyday razor!
I’ve had my Plow 2.0 since it first came out and I can say it is the BEST razor I have ever used, I am in the Air Force and required to shave everyday for the last 365+ days I have shaved with this razor from dry shaves, just water shaves, and with shaving cream shaves no matter whether I’m taking my time or rushing. It gives the same close and comfortable shave with no difference, no cuts, no burn. This razor by far is one of the best, it will beat out every razor IMO, my wife uses the Plow 1.0 for her legs etc and says the same thing!