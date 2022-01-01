Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Calzoncillo boxer de regalo + Estuche de viaje + Envío gratuito por la compra del Performance Package 4.0 o Perfect Package 4.0
gallery-Plow Blade

Recambio de cuchillas The Plow®

Paquete de 10 para The Plow®

¿Has probado en tu piel los beneficios de una afeitadora de seguridad con cuchilla simple de doble filo? Disfruta de una cuchilla nueva para la afeitadora de la cara The Plow® con un paquete de 10 cuchillas de reposición. Las cuchillas están fabricadas en acero inoxidable premium para reducir la irritación del afeitado. Para usar exclusivamente en la cara. Utiliza una cuchilla nueva en cada afeitado para obtener un resultado óptimo. Incluye envío gratuito.

  • Para usar exclusivamente en la cara
  • Ángulo de corte que reduce la irritación de la cuchilla
  • Acero inoxidable premium

Envío gratuito

30 días de garantía de devolución del dinero

Diseñada para rendir

Resistente al óxido

Resistente al óxido

Acero inoxidable premium.

Reduce la irritación de la cuchilla

Reduce la irritación de la cuchilla

Ángulo de corte que reduce la irritación de la cuchilla.

Testimonials From Some of Our Satisfied Customers

MikeVerified Buyer

Awesome razer

I don't leave reviews all that often on any website but after getting my replacement blade for my trimmer Manscape doesn’t me a free plow 2.0 a complete surprise and I'm glad I got it I love it now I don't have to use my Gillette razor anymore! Thanks manscaped!
Matthew K.Verified Buyer

Very good

When I first tried this I did not tighten the handle enough to create the best shave angle, so I was not happy. After realizing I needed to tighten the handle more than my other safety razors to get the right blade angle for safe shaving I was much happier. The razor has a good weight and balance and the handle length helps control the shaving. Finally, the Manscaped blades are very good. They are the right level of sharpness to give a comfortable shave and last for a couple shaves. I would recommend both this razor and the blades.
Nathan H.Verified Buyer

Best everyday razor!

I’ve had my Plow 2.0 since it first came out and I can say it is the BEST razor I have ever used, I am in the Air Force and required to shave everyday for the last 365+ days I have shaved with this razor from dry shaves, just water shaves, and with shaving cream shaves no matter whether I’m taking my time or rushing. It gives the same close and comfortable shave with no difference, no cuts, no burn. This razor by far is one of the best, it will beat out every razor IMO, my wife uses the Plow 1.0 for her legs etc and says the same thing!
GQ Logo
UFC Logo
ESPN Logo
The Chive Logo
Fast Company Logo
Barstool Sports Logo
Playboy Logo
Forbes Logo

Además recomendamos

crop reviver

Crop Reviver®

$10.99
Crop Preserver

Crop Preserver®

$12.99
Crop Cleanser®

Crop Cleanser®

$12.99

Disfruta hoy de un afeitado de alta calidad

InicioTodos los productosPlow Blades Refill
Envío gratuito
Devolución sin problemas
Compra segura
  • FAQ Preguntas frecuentes
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patentes
  • Descargo de responsabilidad relativa a la impermeabilidad
  • Contáctanos

Métodos de pago aceptados

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Accede en primicia a nuestros productos

Al hacer clic en "Únete ahora", aceptas recibir correos electrónicos promocionales de MANSCAPED™. Puede darse de baja en cualquier momento.
  • Garantía y devoluciones|
  • Términos de uso|
  • Política de privacidad|
  • Política de cookies
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. Todos los derechos reservados