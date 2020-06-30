Skip to Main Content
The Peak Hygiene Plan
It’s time to make yourself handsome again

Welcome to your—now regularly scheduled—self-esteem explosion. It’s the very special day when you set aside an afternoon, pick a playlist, and lock the bathroom door. It’s the day when you practice some self-care and make yourself handsome again. Most importantly, it’s the day you choose what comes in your next Peak Hygiene Plan box.

Choose your handsome

You can now choose any two full-size base products, delivered when you want, for the same price. Whether you want a fresh blade and some ball deodorant or foot spray and some ball wipes, your member price stays the same.

Choose which two base products
you want in your next box:

Lawn Mower™ Replacement Blade

Lawn Mower™ Replacement Blade

Crop Preserver™

Crop Preserver™

Tweak your routine

Log in to manage your membership preferences.

Never logged in? No problem. Just create an account using the same email address you used for your Peak Hygiene Plan purchase.

Add-on when you’re ready

Experienced groomers may want to add a few things to their grooming routine. Take advantage of membership pricing (aka the lowest retail price on everything we sell*) when you add onto your next Peak Hygiene Plan shipment.

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0

SkinSafe™ trimmer for groin and body

Weed Whacker™

Weed Whacker™

SkinSafe™ trimmer for nose and ear

Crop Cleanser™

Crop Cleanser™

Hair + Body Wash

The Shears 2.0

The Shears 2.0

Nail Grooming Kit

Refined Cologne

Refined Cologne

Signature MANSCAPED™ Scent

Magic Mat™

Magic Mat™

Disposable Shaving Mats

The Plow™ 2.0

The Plow™ 2.0

Single-Blade Face Razor

The Shed

The Shed

Premium Travel Bag

*Lowest retail price in your country of residence.

Shave
responsibly.

Whether you have The Lawn Mower®, the Weed Whacker™, or both, we recommend members get fresh replacement blades every three months to keep your tools working like new. It’s always your choice when to include a fresh blade in your box or when you decide to sub it out.

Need help replacing your blade?

how-to-video

Lawn Mower® Blade Replacement

how-to-video

Weed Whacker™ Blade Replacement

Peak Hygiene Plan FAQs

Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?

Hygiene

Extra hair can trap dirt and sweat, which is gross. And it could also lead to smelly bacteria.

Appearance

Cutting a half inch of hair makes other things look inches bigger, if you catch our drift.

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

You know what gives you balls? Clean, well kept balls.

Reduce Grooming Mishaps Now

