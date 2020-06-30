The Peak Hygiene Plan

Add-on when you’re ready

Experienced groomers may want to add a few things to their grooming routine. Take advantage of membership pricing (aka the lowest retail price on everything we sell*) when you add onto your next Peak Hygiene Plan shipment.

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 SkinSafe™ trimmer for groin and body Weed Whacker™ SkinSafe™ trimmer for nose and ear Crop Cleanser™ Hair + Body Wash The Shears 2.0 Nail Grooming Kit Refined Cologne Signature MANSCAPED™ Scent Magic Mat™ Disposable Shaving Mats The Plow™ 2.0 Single-Blade Face Razor The Shed Premium Travel Bag