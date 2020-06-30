The Peak Hygiene Plan

Welcome to your—now regularly scheduled—self-esteem explosion. It’s the very special day when you set aside an afternoon, pick a playlist, and lock the bathroom door. It’s the day when you practice some self-care and make yourself handsome again. Most importantly, it’s the day you choose what comes in your next Peak Hygiene Plan box.
Choose your handsome
You can now choose any two full-size base products, delivered when you want, for the same price. Whether you want a fresh blade and some ball deodorant or foot spray and some ball wipes, your member price stays the same.
Choose which two base products
you want in your next box:
Lawn Mower™ Replacement Blade
Crop Preserver™
Add-on when you’re ready
Experienced groomers may want to add a few things to their grooming routine. Take advantage of membership pricing (aka the lowest retail price on everything we sell*) when you add onto your next Peak Hygiene Plan shipment.
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0
SkinSafe™ trimmer for groin and body
Weed Whacker™
SkinSafe™ trimmer for nose and ear
Crop Cleanser™
Hair + Body Wash
The Shears 2.0
Nail Grooming Kit
Refined Cologne
Signature MANSCAPED™ Scent
Magic Mat™
Disposable Shaving Mats
The Plow™ 2.0
Single-Blade Face Razor
The Shed
Premium Travel Bag
Shave
responsibly.
Whether you have The Lawn Mower®, the Weed Whacker™, or both, we recommend members get fresh replacement blades every three months to keep your tools working like new. It’s always your choice when to include a fresh blade in your box or when you decide to sub it out.
Lawn Mower® Blade Replacement
Weed Whacker™ Blade Replacement
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Extra hair can trap dirt and sweat, which is gross. And it could also lead to smelly bacteria.
Appearance
Cutting a half inch of hair makes other things look inches bigger, if you catch our drift.
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
You know what gives you balls? Clean, well kept balls.