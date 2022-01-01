Skip to Main Content
Father's Day Special
Group of MANSCAPED™ models posing while wearing the new Boxers 2.0

Welcome to
MANSCAPED™

Our goal when
we began was to truly
understand men.

We started with the groin because other brands weren’t talking about it, much less making products specifically for it.

How can you cater to men if you don’t care about their most sensitive parts?

Paul Tran, Founder & CEO at MANSCAPED™
Our Founder
and CEO,
Paul Tran
Inside look at the MANSCAPED™ Innovation Labs

MANSCAPED™ Innovation Labs

Our world class research and development facilities where our industry leaders design solutions to meet men’s grooming needs. We want to make handsome a habit.

Leadership

MANSCAPED is helmed by a well-groomed and gifted bunch of creative professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields.

Message Icon

The Lawn Mower changed the way over 2 million men (4 million balls ;) talk to each other about grooming.

This inspired us to create more game-changing products.

Senior Leadership Team at MANSCAPED™
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
MANSCAPED™ brand story on refining the gentlemen began in 2016

2016

Our Brand's History

As we continue to evolve and find new ways to help men be the best versions of themselves they can be, we must pay homage to our bold, below-the-waist beginnings.

In 2017, the Lawn Mower from MANSCAPED™ was born
Lawn Mower 1.0
2017

2017

The Lawn Mower is born.

Men’s balls everywhere rejoice.

In 2018, the Lawn Mower 2.0 was released with new improvements from the first iteration
Lawn Mower 2.0
2018

2018

We drop The Lawn Mower 2.0

This sequel didn’t disappoint. We listened to what men wanted and delivered with a more powerful and ergonomic design.

In 2019, the Lawn Mower 3.0 releases with the addition of more power, an adjustable trimmer guard, and a new LED light
Lawn Mower 3.0
2019

2019

Another one! The Lawn Mower 3.0

We added a charging dock, boosted the RPM’s to 7000, upgraded the adjustable trimmer guard, and gave it an LED light for an improved grooming experience.

In 2020, the Wheed Whacker was created to help combat other men's grooming needs
Weed Whacker
2020

2020

The Weed Whacker creates buzz

The Robin to our Lawn Mower’s Batman. The Weed Whacker was created as the ultimate sidekick to cover more of men’s grooming needs.

MANSCAPED™ takeover of Penn Station in New York
Weed Whacker
2020

2020

Penn Station Takeover

If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere baby! MANSCAPED made a huge splash with a full takeover of Penn Station in New York, officially announcing to the world that we are a brand to be reckoned with.

In 2021, the Lawn Mower 4.0 is released with wireless charging, travel lock, and two adjustable guard lengths
Lawn Mower 4.0
2021

2021

Hallelujah! It’s The Lawn Mower 4.0

Featuring a wireless charging system, travel lock, battery indicator light, and two adjustable trimming guard lengths, this is the crown jewel in below-the-waist trimmers. Oh, did we also mention it looks really damn good!?

MANSCAPED™ 49ers Stadium Takeover with over 265 unique placements in Levi's® Stadium
Lawn Mower 4.0
2021

2021

49ers Stadium Takeover

Back at it again. We teamed up with one of the most iconic franchises in sports history to tackle over 265 unique placements in state-of-the-art Levi’s® Stadium. Our efforts were embraced by the Niner Faithful, and further cemented MANSCAPED as the leaders in male grooming.

In 2022, UltraPremium collection launches with a focus on beyond the groin grooming
2 in 1 Shampoo
2022

2022

UltraPremium Launch

We’ve always been a champion of the groin, but this was the year that we boldly went beyond to take care of the rest of the body. From your hair up there to overall quality skincare, the UltraPremium Collection was proudly launched to help men feel clean and confident all over.

Sure, your groin deserves the best. But so does the rest of your body.

From your privates to your not so privates, we're passionate about creating the best products for every part of you. And we have a lot of fun doing it.

Showcasing some of the top men's grooming products from MANSCAPED™
Male models jumping and posing while wearing the new MANSCAPED™ Boxers 2.0

We want you hitting on all cylinders. We're leveling up your grooming game, so you can be at the top of yours.

Because when you look, feel, and smell your best, there is nothing to stop you from becoming that carefree, fun-loving, stylish, risk-taking renegade you've always been.

GQ Logo
UFC Logo
ESPN Logo
The Chive Logo
Fast Company Logo
Barstool Sports Logo
Playboy Logo
Forbes Logo

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

