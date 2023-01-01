MANSCAPED® Accessibility Statement

MANSCAPED® cares about all of our customers and is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.manscaped.com (the "Website"), ensuring that our Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including, but not limited to users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, MANSCAPED® has partnered with Ablr360 ("Ablr"), a leading web accessibility consultant, and implemented their technology that will enable and maintain accessibility in line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also brings the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. MANSCAPED®’s program and accessibility practices are endorsed by Ablr, who employs and utilizes people who are blind and visually impaired in providing audits, training and consulting for all digital content.

MANSCAPED® is committed to providing a website that is accessible to everyone

To further this commitment, we are using Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1, Level AA, which provides standards for making web content more accessible for all visitors, including people with disabilities.

Continuous Monitoring of Content

In the interest of staying ahead of emerging technology, the MANSCAPED® Website is tested regularly with the latest software and methodologies to maintain accessible content for all. We are committed to addressing any issues that may arise while accessing our digital content, and will readily provide assistance to those with disabilities as-needed if immediate solutions are not available. The MANSCAPED® Website has been tested with assistive technology tools including screen reader software, keyboard-only functionality, color contrast and magnification software. Usability has also been tested to ensure the minimum accessibility standards are surpassed.

Do You Need Assistance?

If you are having issues accessing any information on our Website, please contact us promptly via our web form. Your experience and ideas are our highest priority. No issue is too small and we welcome your feedback.

Endorsement

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues may be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied. We appreciate your understanding. Endorsed by Ablr, an accessibility company who employs and utilizes people who are blind and visually impaired in providing audits, training and consulting for all digital content.