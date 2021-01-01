THE RIGHT TOOLS FOR THE JOB™
PROPER GROOMING REQUIRES PRECISION ENGINEERED TOOLS. NOT ONLY DOES A MAN’S SENSITIVE AREAS REQUIRE IT, BUT HYGIENE DEMANDS IT.
MaximumSkinsafe™Performance
Combining third-generation innovations in design, power & hygiene, The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer with SkinSafe™ Technology is the perfect tool for an incredible grooming experience.
COMPACT DESIGN
The diamond-textured no-slip grip, LED light, and compact design help you navigate all your nooks and crannies, wet or dry.
Advanced Engineering
Upgraded 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ Technology.
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer features precision-engineered blades for confident trimming below-the-waist.
Convenient charging dock powered by USB charges li-ion batteries for up to 90 minutes of use.
Ceramic Blades
We also improved the sharp, durable SkinSafe™ ceramic blade to hold an edge longer so it’s less likely to nick your nugs.
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0’s SkinSafe™ replaceable blade is reverse compatible with The Lawn Mower™ 2.0.
Waterproof
Safely take care of business in the shower-the only shock being on your partner's face for a trim job well done.
MANSCAPED™ trimmers are IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at manscaped.com/waterproof
TheWeed Whacker™Our Technological Masterpiece
We redesigned the ear and nose hair trimmer by focusing on maximum performance and comfort.
RotaryDual-Edge BladeWith SkinSafe™ Technology
A premium 9,000 RPM motor powers a 360° rotary dual-blade system with SkinSafe™ technology. Maneuver the hypoallergenic stainless steel cone tip with confidence against pulls, nicks or cuts.
Long
The powerful 600mAh li-ion battery holds charge for up to 90 minutes of use & is easily charged with a convenient USB cable & AC Adapter.
Designed For Comfort
Engineered ForErgonomics
Show you care by caring for your pair.
End to end, front to back, MANSCAPED™ skincare products are infused with natural ingredients to soothe and protect your most delicate skin.
CROP CLEANSER™
Romance your stones.
Moisturizing hair and body wash with fancy ingredients like soothing aloe, sea salt, and natural hydrators.
CROP REVIVER™
Keep the boys cool.
The ball spray is just what the doctor ordered for your buds below. Its soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts keep your high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected after a good shave.
CROP PRESERVER™
Stave off ball chafe.
Anti-chafing ball deodorant made specifically for a man’s nether region, this cream helps cut down chafing by properly moisturizing your most treasured.
Together We Save Balls
96%
85%
91%
Free Boxers & Travel Bag
A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package or The Perfect Package 3.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.
The Performance Package
+ peak hygiene plan
The Lawn Mower 3.0 and Weed Whacker work flawlessly.
– Mike Z, Verified Customer
The Perfect Package 3.0
+ peak hygiene plan
Works as advertised. The lawnmower is now one of my favorite tools in my arsenal.
– Robert F, Verified Customer
The Lawn Mower™ 3.0
+ peak hygiene plan
I’ve never felt safer while trimming down there.
– Derrick L, Verified Customer
New Release
Weed Whacker™
+ peak hygiene plan
Trimming my nose hair is actually fun now.
– Greg S., Verified Customer
Why Should You Groom Your Man Parts?
Hygiene
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.