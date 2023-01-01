Grab life by the beard.
Free Beard Accessory Pack
1 attachment, 20 lengths.
The Beard Hedger™
Electric Beard Trimmer
Beard Care
Tame your mane.
Complete beard maintenance for the modern bearded gentleman—from trim to treatment, it’s all here.View all
The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit
Luxury Beard Grooming Kit
The best beard performance tools so you can be more precise in your chin chiseling, from start to finish.
Beard Shampoo
Hydrating Cleanser
Kick the face grit with a shampoo that helps cleanse and hydrate your burly bristles.
Beard Conditioner
Leave-In Softener
Pamper your beard with nourishing oils and antioxidants that rehydrate hair and leave you feeling silky-soft.
The Beard Hedger™
Beard Trimmer
Choose between 20 length settings, so you’ll always get just the right trim.
Beard Oil
Moisturizing Serum
Brush out your burl and work those whiskers with a nutrient-rich oil that helps increase your natural shine.
Beard Balm
Styling Pomade
Polish off your look with a rich pomade that keeps you looking well-groomed from sun-up to get-down.
The Beard Hedger™ Pro Kit
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Shampoo, Beard Conditioner and Beard Balm, billed at $34.98 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
A complete beard maintenance kit for the modern bearded gentleman—from trim to treatment, it’s all here.
Kit Includes
- The Beard Hedger™
- AC Adapter & USB-C Cable
- Beard Shampoo
- Beard Conditioner
- Beard Oil
- Beard Balm
- Travel Bag
Free gift
- Beard Accessory Pack (Beard Brush, Beard Comb, and Beard Scissors)
The Beard Hedger™
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Shampoo and Beard Conditioner, billed at $20.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
A premium beard-sculpting machine with enough power and precision to craft your style in a single swipe.
- Titanium-Coated Stainless Steel T-Blade
- 20 Different Lengths (ranging from 0.5mm-10mm) Selected with Zoom Wheel
- 60-Minute Runtime Li-ion Battery
- Three-Level LED Charge Indicator
- Waterproof
- Includes AC Adapter, USB-C Cable, Length-Setting Comb, and Travel Bag
Beard Conditioner
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Conditioner and an additional product of your choice, billed at $19.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
Pamper your beard with nourishing oils and antioxidants that rehydrate hair and leave you feeling silky-soft.
- 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Beard Shampoo
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Shampoo and an additional product of your choice, billed at $19.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
Kick the grit from your beard with a shampoo that helps cleanse and hydrate your burly bristles.
- 4 fl oz. / 118 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Glycerin and Vitamin B5
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free and Sulfate Free
- Phthalate Free and Dye Free
Beard Balm
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Balm and an additional product of your choice, billed at $19.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
Whip your beard into shape with a rich pomade that keeps you looking well-groomed from sun-up to get-down.
- 2 oz. / 57 g
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Beeswax, Sweet Almond Oil, and Shea Butter
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Beard Oil
+ peak hygiene plan
Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Beard Balm and an additional product of your choice, billed at $19.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.
Work on your whiskers with a nutrient-rich oil that helps increase your natural shine and restore moisture to the skin underneath.
- 1 fl oz. / 30 ml
- Dermatologist Tested for Sensitive Skin
- Infused with Sweet Almond and Jojoba Seed Oil
- Vegan, Cruelty Free
- Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, and Dye Free
Testimonials from some of our satisfied customers.
Bradley N.
Verified Buyer
Good for your balls!
I bought the manscape package for my fiancé for his birthday and he's so in love lol! He has not had any ingrown hairs or razor bumps and he really appreciates this gift and how delicate it is. He told me he's never had such a close shave down there because balls are sensitive. I'm so happy for him with this purchase!
Dane C.
Verified Buyer
Everything was awesome 10/10
Love it. The weed whacker is by far the best ear and nose trimmer I used and the lawn mower is such a smooth trim and so easy to use. Also, at first, I thought ball deodorant and toner was a bit excessive but now that I used it I would highly recommend. The boxer briefs are soft and just as good or better than other primo brands.
Julian B.
Verified Buyer
MANSCAPED is the future
I've tried other products in the past but nothing beats manscaped. It's actually products that help you entirely. Not just physically but in return you get peace of mind knowing everything is natural, safe, and best of all easy to use. I'm a manscaped customer for life. You should give it a try and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer.
Mark P.
Verified Buyer
Amazing
Everything was so awesome best trimmer I've ever had the little headlight I thought was a joke but in reality it was so helpful to see what I was doing, the waterproof design of the tool make it so easy to use in the shower, and the wireless charger makes it super easy to just grab and go without messing with wires
Travis R.
Verified Buyer
Great Products for the Jewels
I absolutely love the balls scrub and the ball shave gel. They work perfectly and leave you smelling really good. The ball scrub leaves the jewels so soft and smooth.
John B.
Verified Buyer
All the funny reviews are real
Look, I thought for sure that all these funny reviews about how it gets you smooth as a pool ball or whatever were jokes and that this couldn't be that much better, I was wrong, I've literally become obsessed with shaving because this makes it so easy and comfortable.