MANSCAPED, Inc. Disclosures for California Transparency in Supply Chains Act of 2010

Verification

At MANSCAPED we hold our supply chain partners to the same high standards of social, ethical and moral responsibility found in our own facilities. Our Manufacturing Supply Agreement, Supplier Code of Conduct, and on-site auditing process help us to enforce and verify compliance. Our internal teams audit our supply chain partners annually and we utilize third party partners to regularly visit our suppliers to verify ongoing compliance.

Supplier Audits

We audit all direct and indirect supply chain partners on an annual basis as a part of our ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act. Our internal teams and third-party partners perform these audits. Some, but not all of these audits are unannounced. We do not allow our suppliers to engage in production activities until positive audit results have been established.

Certification

As part of executing our Manufacturing Supply Agreement and agreeing to abide by our Supplier Code of Conduct, our supply chain partners certify that they comply with anti-slavery and human trafficking laws in the country or countries in which they do business.

Internal Accountability

All MANSCAPED employees and supply chain partners are held to an ongoing standard of ethical accountability. We address and correct all known violations. Any supply chain partner that does not pass our initial or subsequent audits is prohibited from doing future business with us until they have corrected all violations.

Training

Our employees and contractors who have direct contact with our supply chain partners receive training on international ethical standards which include but are not limited to anti-slavery and human trafficking, in order to recognize suspected issues. All employees are empowered to elevate suspected issues.

Revised: August 13, 2020