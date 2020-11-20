MANSCAPED™ Cookie Policy

Last Updated: 20 November 2020

This Cookie Policy explains how Manscaped, Inc. and its group companies ("Manscaped", "we", "us" and "our") use cookies and similar technologies when you visit our website located at www.manscaped.com (collectively, the “Site”), or when you interact with Manscaped online advertisements or marketing emails (collectively the "Services"). It explains what these technologies are and why we use them, as well as your rights to control our use of them. In some cases, we may use cookies and similar technologies to collect personal information, or information that becomes personal information if we combine it with other information.

What are cookies?

Cookies are small files, typically of letters and numbers, downloaded onto your computer or mobile device when you visit certain websites. When you return to these websites, or visit other websites that use the same cookies, the websites recognize these cookies and your browsing device. A cookie cannot read data off your hard drive or read cookie files created by other websites.

Cookies set by the website operator are called "first party cookies". Cookies set by parties other than the website operator are called "third party cookies". The parties that set third party cookies can recognize your web browser both when it visits the Manscaped website and when it visits certain other websites where the third party’s cookies are also present.

More information on cookies and their use can be found at aboutcookies.org or allaboutcookies.org

Why do we use cookies?

When you access our Services, we or companies we work with may place cookies on your computer or other device. These technologies help us better understand user behavior, and inform us about which parts of our websites people have visited.

We use first party and third party cookies to recognize you as a Manscaped customer, customize Manscaped Services, content, and advertising, to measure promotional effectiveness, and to collect information about your computer or other access device to mitigate risk, help prevent fraud, and promote trust and safety.

We may place cookies from third-party service providers who may use information about your visits to other websites to target advertisements for products and services available from Manscaped. We do not control the types of information collected and stored by these third-party cookies. You should check the third-party's website for more information on how they use cookies.

The following are some examples of information that we collect and how we may use it:

We may collect and store details of how you use our Services. Except in limited instances to ensure quality of our Services over the Internet, such information will not be associated with your IP address.

We may collect information such as your language, inferred zip code or area code, unique device identifier, referrer URL, location, and time zone so that we can better understand customer behavior and improve our Services.

We may collect information regarding customer activities on our websites and platforms, which is used to understand which parts of our Services are of most interest. This data is aggregated, and thus is considered non-personal information for the purposes of this Cookie Policy and our Global Privacy Policy.

WHAT TYPES OF COOKIES DO WE USE?

We use the following types of cookies:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

These cookies are necessary for the Sites to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in, or filling in forms. These also include cookies we may rely on for fraud prevention. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work.

Performance/Analytics Cookies

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Sites. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance.

Functionality Cookies

These cookies allow us to remember the choices you make and to tailor our Services so we can provide relevant content to you. For example, a functionality cookie can remember your preferences (e.g., country or language selection), or your username.

Targeting/Advertising Cookies

Manscaped uses third party service providers to display advertising on our Services and serve advertising on other third party sites that may be relevant to you or your interests. These cookies are also used to help measure the effectiveness of the advertising campaign. They remember that you have visited a website and this information may be shared with other organizations, such as advertisers. This means that after you have been to our Site, you may see some advertisements about our Services elsewhere on the Internet. The information collected through this process by the third party service providers does not enable us or them to identify your name, contact details or other personal information that directly identifies you unless you choose to provide these. Such advertising will only be delivered where permitted by applicable law. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less advertising tailored to your inferred interests on our Sites and will not receive targeted Manscaped advertisements on third party websites.

HOW LONG WILL COOKIES STAY ON MY BROWSING DEVICE?

The length of time a cookie will stay on your browsing device depends on whether it is a "persistent" or "session" cookie. Session cookies will only stay on your device until you close your browser. Persistent cookies stay on your browsing device until they expire or are deleted.

WHAT OTHER SIMILAR TECHNOLOGIES DOES MANSCAPED USE?

In addition to cookies, we may use other similar technologies, like web beacons to track users of our Sites and Services. Web beacons, or "clear gifs," are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to cookies. They are used to track the online movements of web users.

In contrast to cookies, which are stored on a user's computer hard drive or device, clear gifs are embedded invisibly on web pages and are about the size of the period at the end of this sentence. We and our third-party service provider employ web beacons for the reasons stated above (under "Cookies"), but primarily to help us better manage content on our Services by informing us which content is effective.

We may also use so-called "Flash Cookies" (also known as "Local Shared Objects or "LSOs") to collect and store information about your use of our services, fraud prevention and for other site operations.

HOW TO MANAGE COOKIES, SIMILAR TECHNOLOGIES AND TARGETED ONLINE MOBILE ADVERTISING

You have the right to decide whether to accept cookies. You can exercise your preferences in relation to cookies served on our Sites by taking the steps outlined below.

Cookies. You can enable or disable categories of cookies by visiting our Privacy Settings . This includes both first party and third party cookies. You can also use the browser with which you are viewing this website to enable, disable or delete cookies. To do this, follow the instructions provided by your browser (usually located within the "Help", "Tools" or "Edit" settings), or review the instructions provided by the browsers listed here: Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari Desktop, Safari Mobile, and Android browser. Please note, if you set your browser to disable cookies, you may not be able to access secure areas of the Sites and Services. Also, if you disable cookies other parts of the Services may not work properly. You can find more information about how to change your browser cookie settings at allaboutcookies.org.

There are also additional tools available to manage third party cookies. Many advertising companies that collect information for interest-based advertising are members of the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) or the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), both of which maintain websites where individuals can opt out of interest-based advertising from their members. To opt-out of website interest-based advertising provided by each organization’s respective participating companies, visit the DAA’s opt-out portal available at optout.aboutads.info/, the DAA of Canada’s opt-out portal available at youradchoices.ca/en/tools, or visit the NAI’s opt-out portal available at optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1. Residents of the European Union may opt-out of online behavioural advertising served by the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance’s participating member organizations by visiting youronlinechoices.eu/.

Mobile Advertising: You can opt out of having your mobile advertising identifiers used for certain types of advertising by accessing the appropriate settings in your mobile device and following the instructions. If you opt-out, we will remove all data about you and will not collect any further data. The random ID previously assigned to you will be removed. Thus, if at a later stage, you decide to opt-in, we will be unable to continue and track you using the prior ID and you will for all practical purposes be a new user. For iOS devices, to limit interest-based ad tracking, go to Settings > Privacy > Advertising > Turn on “Limit Ad Tracking.” For Android devices, go to Settings > Google services > Ads > Turn on "Opt out of Ads Personalization." For iOS and Android, you can also reset the advertising identifier that is currently assigned to you.

To opt-out of data collection for interest-based advertising across mobile applications by participating companies, download the DAA’s AppChoices mobile application opt-out offering here: youradchoices.com/appchoices.

Do Not Track: Some Internet browsers - like Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Safari - include the ability to transmit "Do Not Track" or "DNT" signals. Since uniform standards for "DNT" signals have not been adopted, our Sites do not currently process or respond to "DNT" signals.

Flash Cookies. If you do not want Flash Cookies stored on your computer, you can adjust the settings of your Flash player to block Flash Cookies storage using the tools contained in the website storage settings panel, available here: macromedia.com/support/documentation/en/flashplayer/help/settings_manager07.html. You can also control Flash Cookies by going to the global storage settings panel and following the instructions. Setting the Flash Player to restrict or limit acceptance of Flash Cookies may reduce or impede the functionality of some Flash applications, including, potentially, Flash applications used in connection with our services or online content.

WILL THIS COOKIE POLICY BE UPDATED?

We may update this Cookie Policy from time to time to reflect, for example, changes to the cookies we use or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons. If we do, you will be notified when you first visit our website after the change. You can also revisit this page if you wish to keep yourself informed.

APPENDIX A: Cookie Table

INTERNAL COOKIES AND TECHNOLOGIES & THIRD-PARTY COOKIES

