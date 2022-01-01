Skip to Main Content
Firefighter Tool Box

heroes get

20% off

As a special thank you for your service, we offer an instant discount and free shipping to Active Duty Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders sitewide.

Follow these 3 easy steps to receive your discount:
Step 1VerifyVerify your eligibility by clicking the button above.
Step 2ShopUpon verification you will be redirected to manscaped.com
Step 3SaveYour discount code will be displayed above, and automatically applied at checkout.
We Appreciate You

For your service

The MANSCAPED™ headquarters is located in San Diego, CA, which has one of the largest military populations in the United States.

For your Service

For your sacrifice

By supporting the brave men and women on the front lines, we're also supporting our local community.

Firefighter

For your commitment

We do our small part in assisting our heroes by offering a special discount to them and their families.

Police

