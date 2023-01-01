Skip to Main Content
MANSCAPED Men's Grooming Products

The best in men's grooming.

Free Shipping + 2 Free Gifts

The Performance Package 4.0, a luxury grooming kit for men.

The Performance Package 4.0

Luxury Grooming Kit

The Perfect Package 4.0, a luxury grooming kit for men.

The Perfect Package 4.0

Luxury Grooming Kit Featuring The Lawn Mower® 4.0

The Platinum Package 4.0, a luxury full body grooming kit from MANSCAPED.

The Platinum Package 4.0

Luxury Full-Body Grooming Kit

Close up of The Lawn Mower 4.0 pubic hair trimmer for men from MANSCAPED

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Trimmer For Groin + Body Grooming

Weed Whacker 2.0 in front of black turbine

Weed Whacker® 2.0

Electric Nose Hair Trimmer

The Ultra Smooth Package, a groin shaving kit from MANSCAPED

Ultra Smooth Package

Shaving Care for Down There

Deals Section Image
Deals Section Image
Exclusive Offer

Free Boxers

+ Travel Bag

A $59.98 value free with the purchase of The Performance Package 4.0 or The Platinum Package 4.0. Enjoy our luxury toiletry bag and anti-chafing boxers for the ultimate MANSCAPED™ product experience.

Finally, no more worries about my personal grooming.

Matthew M, Verified Customer

The Performance Package 4.0

+ peak hygiene plan

$219.93
$129.99
Save 41%

Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a fresh blade refill and an additional product of your choice, billed at $18.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

kit includes

  • The Lawn Mower® 4.0 All-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
  • Weed Whacker® 2.0 Ear & nose hair trimmer
  • Crop Preserver® Anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • Crop Reviver® Ball spray toner
  • Magic Mat® Disposable shaving mats

free gifts

  • The Shed Travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers Anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
  • Product packaging may vary

Select Boxer Size-

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Everything about this package looked and felt of high quality.

Shawn M. Verified Reviewer

The Platinum Package 4.0

+ peak hygiene plan

$258.90
$149.99
Save 42%

Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a refill of Body Wash, Deodorant, and a fresh blade, billed at $30.98 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

A full-body luxury grooming and hygiene kit designed to help you look and feel your best.

kit includes

  • The Lawn Mower® 4.0 Waterproof Electric Trimmer
  • Weed Whacker® 2.0 Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
  • 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Sea Kelp Infused
  • Body Wash Aloe Infused Hydration
  • Deodorant Aluminum Free
  • Crop Preserver® Anti-Chafing Ball Deodorant
  • Crop Reviver® Ball Spray
  • Magic Mat® Disposable Shaving Mats

free gifts

  • The Shed Travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers Anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
  • Product packaging may vary

Select Boxer Size-

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Literally the best shave I’ve ever had (downstairs).

Keshner M, Verified Customer

The Perfect Package 4.0

+ peak hygiene plan

$179.94
$109.99
Save 39%

Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a fresh blade refill and an additional product of your choice, billed at $18.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

Kit Includes

  • The Lawn Mower® 4.0 All-new SkinSafe™ electric trimmer
  • Crop Preserver® Anti-chafing ball deodorant
  • Crop Reviver® Ball spray toner
  • Magic Mat® Disposable shaving mats

free gifts

  • The Shed Travel bag ($39.99 value)
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers Anti-chafing boxers ($19.99 value)
  • Product packaging may vary

Select Boxer Size-

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 took my grooming game to the next level.

Jeff A, Verified Customer

The Lawn Mower® 4.0

+ peak hygiene plan

$89.99
$84.99
Save 6%

Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a fresh blade refill and an additional product of your choice, billed at $18.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

Fourth generation Lawn Mower® trimmer

  • SkinSafe™ Replaceable Ceramic Blades
  • Adjustable Guard Sizes 1-4
  • 7,000 RPM Motor with QuietStroke™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • Wireless Charging System
  • 600mAh li-Ion Rechargeable Battery
  • 4000k LED Spotlight and Power Status Indicator
  • Travel Lock
  • Product packaging may vary

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Weed Whacker® 2.0 nose hair trimmer for men

Weed Whacker® 2.0

+ peak hygiene plan

$39.99
$34.99
Save 13%

Your Peak Hygiene Plan includes a fresh blade refill and an additional product of your choice, billed at $18.99 + tax every 3 months. No commitment, cancel anytime.

One rogue nose or ear hair can be the difference between attracting the right or the wrong kind of attention—by a hair. Cut to a painless solution: the Weed Whacker® 2.0 with second-generation engineering and a superior cutting performance.

  • SkinSafe™ Technology
  • Waterproof
  • Up to 45-Minute Runtime
  • Intelligently Contoured Ergonomic Design
  • 360° Rotary Dual-Blade System
  • 7,000 RPM Motor

Free Shipping

30 day money-back guarantee

Testimonials from some of our satisfied customers.

Bradley N.

Verified Buyer

Good for your balls!

I bought the manscape package for my fiancé for his birthday and he's so in love lol! He has not had any ingrown hairs or razor bumps and he really appreciates this gift and how delicate it is. He told me he's never had such a close shave down there because balls are sensitive. I'm so happy for him with this purchase!

Dane C.

Verified Buyer

Everything was awesome 10/10

Love it. The weed whacker is by far the best ear and nose trimmer I used and the lawn mower is such a smooth trim and so easy to use. Also, at first, I thought ball deodorant and toner was a bit excessive but now that I used it I would highly recommend. The boxer briefs are soft and just as good or better than other primo brands.

Julian B.

Verified Buyer

MANSCAPED is the future

I've tried other products in the past but nothing beats manscaped. It's actually products that help you entirely. Not just physically but in return you get peace of mind knowing everything is natural, safe, and best of all easy to use. I'm a manscaped customer for life. You should give it a try and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer.

Mark P.

Verified Buyer

Amazing

Everything was so awesome best trimmer I've ever had the little headlight I thought was a joke but in reality it was so helpful to see what I was doing, the waterproof design of the tool make it so easy to use in the shower, and the wireless charger makes it super easy to just grab and go without messing with wires

Travis R.

Verified Buyer

Great Products for the Jewels

I absolutely love the balls scrub and the ball shave gel. They work perfectly and leave you smelling really good. The ball scrub leaves the jewels so soft and smooth.

John B.

Verified Buyer

All the funny reviews are real

Look, I thought for sure that all these funny reviews about how it gets you smooth as a pool ball or whatever were jokes and that this couldn't be that much better, I was wrong, I've literally become obsessed with shaving because this makes it so easy and comfortable.

We Save Balls®
MANSCAPED™ & Testicular Cancer Society partnership

Why should you groom your man parts?

Hygiene

Hygiene

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find groomed men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Confidence

Gain confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

The Peak Hygiene Plan, MANSCAPED's grooming subscription box

The Peak Hygiene Plan

Keeping things fresh.

Male model holding a magnifying glass in front of his eye

This is your Monthly Minute.

Every 2nd of every month.

