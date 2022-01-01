Ask MANSCAPED™

Can I modify my Peak Hygiene Plan?
Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 12 months.
Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan”
For Peak Hygiene Plan changes:
- You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information
- Next to your current frequency settings, you will click on the pencil icon
- From here you can select between 1- & 12-month frequency for your plan
Also, under My Peak Hygiene Plan:
- You can change the next charge date by clicking the pencil icon next to the next to ship date
- Or click on Ship Tomorrow to have your next box ship the next day
- You can also modify your Peak products and add-ons from here
