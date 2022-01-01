Ask MANSCAPED™

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 12 months.

Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan”





For Peak Hygiene Plan changes:

You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information

Next to your current frequency settings, you will click on the pencil icon

From here you can select between 1- & 12-month frequency for your plan

Also, under My Peak Hygiene Plan: