Ask MANSCAPED™

The Lawn Mower® trimmers are specifically designed for below-the-waist grooming. However, many of our customers have found success using their Lawn Mower® for full-body trimming!

Our SkinSafe™ Technology can handle even the densest of forests.

Keep in mind, there’s a large potential for grossness and cross-contamination when you use one trimmer for everything though!

For more about using MANSCAPED™ on your face check this out,>> Can you use MANSCAPED™ on your face?



