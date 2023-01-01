Can I use the same USB charging cord to charge my trimmers?
The same USB charging cord is used to charge The Lawn Mower® 2.0, The Lawn Mower® 3.0, and the Weed Whacker™ 1.0. The Weed Whacker™ 1.0 is also compatible with The Lawn Mower® 3.0 charging dock!
The same USB-C charging cord can be used with The Lawn Mower® 4.0, The Beard Hedger™, and the Weed Whacker™ 2.0.
