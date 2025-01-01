Canadian Union of Postal Workers National Strike - December 2024

Please note due to the ongoing Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) national strike we are unable to ship to PO Boxes nor Rural Routes at this time while Canada Post has operations shut down.

Please be sure you are entering a physical or residential address to ensure delivery as we are using alternate carriers during this time. All orders en route to a PO Box or Rural Route address will be held until the strike ends and Canada Post resumes deliveries.

For more information and updates regarding service please refer directly to Canada Post.