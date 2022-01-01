Do I qualify for a Platinum Warranty replacement?
Active Peak Hygiene Plan members are eligible for a special Platinum Warranty, subject to the conditions below.
If you are an: (a) active Peak Hygiene Plan member who has (b) received a replenishment box within 90 days of submitting a warranty claim, we will honor up to one warranty claim in any 12-month period on the following products:
- The Lawn Mower™ 2.0
- The Lawn Mower™ 3.0
- The Lawn Mower™ 4.0
- Weed Whacker™
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.