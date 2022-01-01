Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or perfect package 4.0

How do I change the cartridge on my Crop Shaver?

To remove the razor cartridge, hold the handle of The Crop Shaver™ firmly and press the ejection button located on the handle near the head of the shaver to eject the cartridge.

To install the new razor cartridge, line up the metal docking tabs on the handle with the dock feature on the back of the cartridge. Press the cartridge and the handle together while maintaining alignment of the docking features. Continue to push the two pieces together until you hear and feel a click. Your new cartridge is now ready for use.

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved