Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I earn Refer-a-Friend rewards?

To earn rewards from your referrals, they and their purchase must meet the following qualifications:  

  • They must use a valid US shipping and billing address 
  • They must be a new MANSCAPED™ customer. 
  • They must purchase by following your referral link and applying the $10 reward to their purchase. 
  • Their purchase must be a minimum of $50 (tax not included). 
  • Purchase must be made on https://www.manscaped.com/

Review the Terms and Conditions  for a complete list of rules. 

