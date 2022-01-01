How do I earn Refer-a-Friend rewards?
To earn rewards from your referrals, they and their purchase must meet the following qualifications:
- They must use a valid US shipping and billing address
- They must be a new MANSCAPED™ customer.
- They must purchase by following your referral link and applying the $10 reward to their purchase.
- Their purchase must be a minimum of $50 (tax not included).
- Purchase must be made on https://www.manscaped.com/
Review the Terms and Conditions for a complete list of rules.
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.