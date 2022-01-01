Ask MANSCAPED™

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to modify the payment method used for your Peak Hygiene Plan and any other Replenishment Plan(s).

Once signed in, select “My Peak Hygiene Plan” or “Other Replenishments”.

For Peak Hygiene Plan payment method changes:

You will click on Manage Plan to populate your account information

Next to your payment method, you will click on the pencil icon

From here you can select from your saved payment methods or enter a new one for your plan

For Other Replenishment payment method changes: