Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I redeem my Refer-a-Friend reward(s)?
Once your friend makes a qualifying purchase, you should receive an email within 24 hours with your $10 reward. To redeem your reward(s) you must place an order of at least $15 at https://www.manscaped.com/.
Note: Rewards cannot be combined or stacked with each other or with other MANSCAPED™ discount codes.
Review the Terms and Conditions for a complete list of rules.
