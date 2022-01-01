Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How do I redeem my Refer-a-Friend reward(s)?

Once your friend makes a qualifying purchase, you should receive an email within 24 hours with your $10 reward. To redeem your reward(s) you must place an order of at least $15 at https://www.manscaped.com/

Note: Rewards cannot be combined or stacked with each other or with other MANSCAPED™ discount codes.  

Review the Terms and Conditions  for a complete list of rules. 


 

