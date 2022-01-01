How do I shop with Klarna?
We are so excited to offer Klarna as a payment option allowing you to split your purchase into 4 payments.
To shop with Klarna:
- Add your MANSCAPED™ item(s) to your cart
- Select Klarna as your preferred payment method at checkout & enter the information they need to process your request
- Use the Klarna app to manage your payments over time
- Register and log in to your MANSCAPED™ account to track your order and manage your Peak Hygiene Plan!
Do you have other questions?
We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.Go to FAQs
Ask MANSCAPED™
Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.