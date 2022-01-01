Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How do I update my account password?

Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to update your account’s password.

Click here to access your self-service member portal. 

Once logged in you will click on the "My Info" section of your account

  • Next to your password, you will click on the pencil icon
  • A window will populate where you will need to enter your existing password for verification
  • You will also need to enter your new password twice for confirmation

If you are unable to log in due to your need to reset your password, you can select Forgot Password at the link shared above.

