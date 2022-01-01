Ask MANSCAPED™

How do I update my email address?
Within your self-service member portal, you have the ability to modify the email address associated with your account.
- Once logged in you will click on the "My Info" section of your account
- Next to your email address, you will click on the pencil icon and a window will populate where you can enter your new email address and verify/modify your first and last name
