Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or perfect package 4.0

How long should I charge The Weed Whacker™ and how long will the battery last?

The Weed Whacker™'s lithium-ion battery delivers up to 90 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. We recommend a full 90-minute charge before use to preserve peak performance. As an added bonus, you can charge the Weed Whacker™ using The Lawn Mower® 3.0 dock!


The LED light indicates the amount of charge available:


  • A blinking light during use indicates a low battery
  • A blinking light, when plugged in, indicates that the device is charging
  • A solid light, when plugged in or during use, indicates a fully charged Weed Whacker™

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved