Ask MANSCAPED™

How long should I charge The Weed Whacker™ and how long will the battery last?
The Weed Whacker™'s lithium-ion battery delivers up to 90 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. We recommend a full 90-minute charge before use to preserve peak performance. As an added bonus, you can charge the Weed Whacker™ using The Lawn Mower® 3.0 dock!
The LED light indicates the amount of charge available:
- A blinking light during use indicates a low battery
- A blinking light, when plugged in, indicates that the device is charging
- A solid light, when plugged in or during use, indicates a fully charged Weed Whacker™
