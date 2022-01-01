Ask MANSCAPED™

Skip to Main Content
How often should I replace blades for The Weed Whacker™?

We recommend replacing The Weed Whacker™ SkinSafe™ blade module every 3 months to help maintain peak hygiene and performance. Hair can build up in the blade module over time, and regular replacements are highly encouraged as part of proper maintenance. The easiest way to do so is to select the Peak Hygiene Plan option when ordering.


For more information on the proper maintenance and use of your Weed Whacker™ you can also refer to our MANSCAPED™ "Let's Get Whackin" Guide using the link below for reference:


Weed Whacker Instruction Guide

