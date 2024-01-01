Skip to Main Content
How To Add More Products And Save More - The Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial

Who doesn't want more for less? To add more to your Peak Hygiene Plan replenishment orders simply scroll down to the add more to your shipment section and select what you'd like to add to your plan. 

You'll always get the best prices available in your region when adding on to your Peak Hygiene Plan! 

Pro Tip: Before scrolling down to add on to your plan make sure you're adding the correct upcoming shipment so that you're not surprised when the charge goes through.  

