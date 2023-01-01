How to change my Peak Hygiene Plan products

Changing up the products you receive within your Peak Hygiene Plan is easy!

You'll of course start by logging in to your member account. This will take you straight to your Peak Hygiene Plan to review what is currently set up to be shipped out to you in your upcoming replenishments.

Just tap the pencil icon in the top right corner of the product you want to be changed and you will see all of the Peak products available to choose from. You will also see all of the Peak Premium products that are available for an additional fee. Once you’ve found the product you want simply hit the add button to have it added to your shipment.

Some things to keep in mind:

You can update the products for the next 4 replenishment shipments, so with every replenishment you can change which products you want! This also means you'll need to stay aware of the dates for the replenishments when updating your products.

You have until the day before your replenishment to make changes to your shipment.

You can also add more to your replenishments and with exclusive member pricing, you'll get the lowest retail prices available in your region.

If you need additional support with updating or accessing your account, contact us today!