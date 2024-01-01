Skip to Main Content
How To Change Your Peak Hygiene Plan Products - The Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial

As a Peak Hygiene Plan member you're in charge! 

To change up the products you receive you'll start by logging in to your account. This will take you straight to your Peak Hygiene Plan to review what is currently set up to be shipped out to you in your upcoming replenishments.

Tap the pencil icon in the top right corner of the product you want to be changed and you will see all of the Peak products available to choose from. You will also see all of the Peak Premium products that are available for an additional fee. Once you’ve found the product you want simply hit the add button to have it added to your shipment.

Pro Tip: You can change out the products you want with every replenishment -- so you're never locked in! 

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED®

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
