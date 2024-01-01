How to Change Your Replenishment Date Or Monthly Frequency - The Peak Hygiene Plan Tutorial
With the Peak Hygiene Plan you're in charge of not just what you receive but also when you receive your replenishments! You have the ability to skip your next order, select a specific shipment date or adjust the frequency of your plan in one-month increments up to 11 months.
Check out the tutorial above for step by step instructions on how to do it all!
