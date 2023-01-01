Skip to Main Content
How to switch blades on The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra



The Lawn Mower® 5.0 Ultra comes with two interchangeable SkinSafe™ blade heads, The SkinSafe™ Trimmer Blade and the SkinSafe™ Foil Blade. 

To remove each blade head, push the bottom of the blade head with your thumb in the direction of the arrow to snap it out. And to install each blade insert it blade side up into the slot at the top of the trimmer. Then press back until it snaps in place.

