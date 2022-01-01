Ask MANSCAPED™

We are sorry to hear you are having trouble placing your MANSCAPED™ order using Klarna.

If you are unable to check out after double checking your order is meeting the purchase threshold of $10 and that all fields have been filled at check-out, we recommend contacting Klarna customer support for further assistance with getting your order to go through.

You can reach out directly via Chat within the Klarna app (available 24/7) or by contacting their support team at the link below:

https://www.klarna.com/us/customer-service/