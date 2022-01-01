Skip to Main Content
Special Offer
Free Boxers + Toiletry Bag + Free shipping with purchase of performance package 4.0 or perfect package 4.0

I forgot my password!

It happens to the best of us! 

Click here to have an email sent to your inbox to reset your password. 

You’ll be asked to enter a new password and then you should be good to go!

Pro Tips:  

  • Be sure to check your entire inbox, including spam/junk folders, to ensure these emails are received.
  • If our system hasn’t registered your account as being set up yet the email you receive from us will be to request your account confirmation.  

Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
free shipping
hassle-free returns
Secure checkout
  • FAQ
  • Blog
  • Manage Orders
  • Military
  • First Responders
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Investor Relations
  • Do Not Sell My Personal Information
  • Careers
  • CA Supply Chains Act
  • Patents
  • Waterproof Disclaimer
  • Contact Us

Accepted Payment Methods

  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • American Express
  • Discover
  • JCB
  • Diners Club
  • PayPal

Get Early Access to New Products Below

By clicking "Join Now" you agree to receive promotional emails from MANSCAPED™. You may unsubscribe at any time.
  • Warranty & Return|
  • Terms of Use and Sale|
  • Privacy Policy|
  • Cookie Policy
Copyright © 2022, Manscaped. All Rights Reserved