Ask MANSCAPED™

How often should I replace blades for The Plow™ and The Plow™ 2.0?

We recommend changing the blades every time you shave, sometimes twice in one session, depending on if you’re shaving other body parts. 


You may think it is overkill to change the blades each time you shave, but trust us, there are reasons for it:

  • A fresh blade gives you optimal shaving performance (think: extreme smoothness).
  • It reduces razor burn.
  • A new blade or two each time you shave is the most sanitary option because of how easy it is to spread bacteria and germs. 

Pro Tip: The Plow™ and The Plow™ 2.0 were created for the face only. We do not advise using it anywhere else on your body. 

