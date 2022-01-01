Skip to Main Content
How do I change the blade on my Lawn Mower?

Replacing the blade on The Lawn Mower® is as easy as 1,2,3! 


  1. Hold the trimmer in front of yourself with the device facing you. 
  2. Place your thumb in the middle of the blade and gently press forward to snap it out of the handle. 
  3. Then, place the base of the new blade module into the empty slot on the handle of your device and gently press down to snap it in place.




Do you have other questions?

We’ve got answers, visit our FAQ page.

Go to FAQs

Ask MANSCAPED™

Our customer support staff can help
answer your questions.

Get Support
